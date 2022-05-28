Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 28.

Malaysian farms rushing to send chickens to S'pore before ban

Some farms are working round the clock to make arrangements for additional lorries and deliveries.

Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice may stop selling dish

Other chicken rice stall owners are working with their suppliers to find solutions.

Kids called 911 from classroom during Texas massacre as police waited outside

Children and teachers placed half a dozen calls pleading for help, as about 20 officers waited in a hallway.

Get newsletters curated for you

Collective security in region needed on top of individual defence strategies: PM Lee

Security cooperation should complement tangible and mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Popular but provocative: Social media preachers under the spotlight

Remarks made by some social media preachers incite hatred and appeal to identity politics, say observers.

Russian lawmakers in hot water for urging Putin to end Ukraine conflict

"If our country does not halt the military operation, then there will be even more orphans in our country," said a lawmaker.

Travellers from S'pore to Japan need not undergo on-arrival test or quarantine from June 1

This is because S’pore has been placed among the lowest-risk countries by Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Living with disability: Meet 3 S'poreans finding their place in society

Their stories carry common threads of hope for more patience, empathy and community support.

Dentist suspended, fined for placing dental implants in patient not suited for procedure

Dr Oliver Hennedige also failed to exercise due care in doing a permanent bridge for the patient.

SG hidden gems: See the world without leaving Singapore

Still waiting for your passport? Check out these places to satisfy your wanderlust.

