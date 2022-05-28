Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 28.
Malaysian farms rushing to send chickens to S'pore before ban
Some farms are working round the clock to make arrangements for additional lorries and deliveries.
Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice may stop selling dish
Kids called 911 from classroom during Texas massacre as police waited outside
Children and teachers placed half a dozen calls pleading for help, as about 20 officers waited in a hallway.
Collective security in region needed on top of individual defence strategies: PM Lee
Security cooperation should complement tangible and mutually beneficial economic cooperation.
Popular but provocative: Social media preachers under the spotlight
Remarks made by some social media preachers incite hatred and appeal to identity politics, say observers.
Russian lawmakers in hot water for urging Putin to end Ukraine conflict
"If our country does not halt the military operation, then there will be even more orphans in our country," said a lawmaker.
Travellers from S'pore to Japan need not undergo on-arrival test or quarantine from June 1
This is because S’pore has been placed among the lowest-risk countries by Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Living with disability: Meet 3 S'poreans finding their place in society
Their stories carry common threads of hope for more patience, empathy and community support.
Dentist suspended, fined for placing dental implants in patient not suited for procedure
Dr Oliver Hennedige also failed to exercise due care in doing a permanent bridge for the patient.
SG hidden gems: See the world without leaving Singapore
