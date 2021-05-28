Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 28.

GovTech employee and four cleaners among 14 Covid-19 community cases

The number of new cases in the community has fallen from 190 cases two weeks ago to 152 in the past week.

Governments in Asia-Pacific region scramble to deal with new Covid-19 wave

Malaysia reports 7,857 new patients, its third straight day of record highs.

Amid fresh wave of Covid-19 cases globally, is Singapore better or worse off now than last year?

Singapore may be battling more infectious Covid-19 variants now, but it appears to have a firmer grip on the situation.

Some maids asked to work on off days without compensation amid phase 2 measures

Some also say that it is difficult to get adequate rest at home, as it is also their workplace.

S'pore's Covid-19 labs running at over 80% capacity amid surge; up to 70,000 tests processed daily

The surge in demand has resulted in results reaching patients later than the usual 24 hours.

Air travel will bounce back strongly by 2023: Iata

Vaccination, testing cited as key drivers, with passenger numbers set to surpass pre-Covid levels.

Police reports of crime related to cryptocurrency investments on the rise in S'pore

Around $29 million was lost in such cases between 2018 and 2020.

High Court dismisses 'absurd and pointless' suit over Hindu temple in Yishun

Disputes had arisen over the legitimacy of the committee elected in 2017.

Insurance panel poser: What do specialists want?

Even if the majority of specialists insist on being paid at least at the middle level of the fee benchmark, the MOH does not have to agree, says Salma Khalik.

Singapore fans give thumbs up to Friends reunion special

The special had a long list of celebrity guest stars, from K-pop band BTS to activist Malala Yousafzai.

