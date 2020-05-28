Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 28.
DPM Heng on S'pore GE: 'The sooner we get it done, the earlier we can rally everybody together' to fight Covid-19
Mr Heng's remarks are the strongest hint by a minister to date that the polls are likely to be called soon.
NTUC to focus on preserving and matching jobs, worker training, says Ng Chee Meng
More than 7,000 workers have moved into jobs in such sectors as logistics, medical technology and security by NTUC.
Covid-19 patients visited 2 FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang, Jurong West market and hawker centre
MOH added these three spots to the four locations on the list that was first provided on Monday.
Jobs for the longer term needed after the dust settles
That is where the new National Jobs Council headed by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will have an important role to play.
Mike Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer warrants special US treatment
It now falls to President Donald Trump to decide to end some, all, or none of the US economic privileges which the territory enjoys.
Covid-19 crimes: How some are adapting and finding new ways to scam, cheat and profit
Gambling has gone underground, while scammers and loan sharks are trying to cash in on people's fears and vulnerabilities.
Coronavirus: Suspended home renovations can restart but new works will have to wait
All companies that intend to restart suspended renovation and building works will have to seek approval from BCA.
Do I have to wear a face shield and how do I clean it?
Face shields can be used in situations where it is impractical to use a face mask and where safe distancing can be maintained.
China to allow Singapore and other countries to apply for 'green channel' for flights
Singapore government officials have been in talks with their Chinese counterparts to re-establish some essential reciprocal travel.
#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Satisfy your prawn noodles craving, build a terrarium and more
One Prawn Noodle is run by a group of young hawkers in Golden Mile Food Centre.