Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27, 2024

Updated
May 27, 2024, 07:52 AM
Published
May 27, 2024, 07:46 AM

Hawker food prices rose by 6.1% in 2023, but cost pressures easing

While some cost pressures have since eased, this may not translate to cheaper eats.

Turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin; 12 injured, says airport

Qatar Airways said a “small number” of passengers and crew members sustained minor injuries during the flight and were receiving medical attention.

Well done, stay calm and seek help from company, SIA CEO tells staff in memo

He thanks staff for working "at a relentless pace" in the aftermath of SQ321’s turbulence incident.

‘Time is running short’: Chempaka residents unsure about future with leases expiring in 10 years

Home owners said they cannot plan ahead without more clarity on the fate of the land.

askST: How powerful is an MC and how should doctors respond to those who may be faking an illness?

Companies and schools cannot challenge the legitimacy of an MC, but can ask the doctor for more details.

Philippine Senate probes mayor linked to couple in Singapore’s $3b money laundering case

Ms Alice Guo is said to have incorporated a company with Zhang Ruijin and Lin Baoying.

Megawati’s party stays mum on supporting incoming Indonesian President Prabowo

The chairwoman of PDI-P said party members should work on wooing the electorate ahead of the pilkada elections.

‘Big missile’ attack launched on Tel Aviv, says Hamas armed wing

Israel’s army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from Gaza’s Rafah.

First batch of design and artificial intelligence students graduating from SUTD

More than half of these graduates have already secured jobs in various industries.

Riskier approach helps Siddharth Jagadeesh become Singapore’s youngest chess grandmaster

The 17-year-old took on a more aggressive strategy after a bad run of results in 2022.

