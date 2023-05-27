Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
URA readies sites in 6 areas for new homes, including 1 in Kallang and 1 near Lavender MRT station
The plots in the six areas are likely to increase supply in both the private and public housing markets, say property analysts.
Addressing the talent gaps in S’pore’s budding cultivated meat space
Changes to the employment pass framework in September will make hiring talent easier.
Police trying to identify man reportedly seen in covered drain in Hillview
20 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were among the items found in the drain by police officers.
Playground at Bird Paradise closed after boy breaks teeth at slide
The boy requires root canal treatment that will cost about $1,200 after the accident.
Countries concerned by consequences of ‘de-risking’ should speak up: DPM Wong
Asia Sentinel issued Pofma correction order over false claims
The online publication has been asked to put up a correction notice on an article published on Wednesday.
My husband quit his job because of PSLE. But was it worth it?
For men who stop working for longer periods of time, what is the financial and social reality that confronts them?
Chinese car brand Chery re-enters S’pore with an EV and a plug-in hybrid
Singapore’s ability to avoid an economic recession hangs by a thread
Singapore is pinning its hopes on an expected rebound in travel-related businesses, even though they account for a relatively small part of the economy.
The 5 best NDP theme songs, from The Road Ahead to Home
The Road Ahead is memorable for capturing the zeitgeist while Home is a timeless classic.