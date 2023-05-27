Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27, 2023

URA readies sites in 6 areas for new homes, including 1 in Kallang and 1 near Lavender MRT station

The plots in the six areas are likely to increase supply in both the private and public housing markets, say property analysts.

Addressing the talent gaps in S’pore’s budding cultivated meat space

Changes to the employment pass framework in September will make hiring talent easier.

Police trying to identify man reportedly seen in covered drain in Hillview

20 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were among the items found in the drain by police officers.

Playground at Bird Paradise closed after boy breaks teeth at slide

The boy requires root canal treatment that will cost about $1,200 after the accident.

Countries concerned by consequences of ‘de-risking’ should speak up: DPM Wong

Singapore will always choose multilateralism, said Mr Lawrence Wong.

Asia Sentinel issued Pofma correction order over false claims

The online publication has been asked to put up a correction notice on an article published on Wednesday.

My husband quit his job because of PSLE. But was it worth it?

For men who stop working for longer periods of time, what is the financial and social reality that confronts them?

Chinese car brand Chery re-enters S’pore with an EV and a plug-in hybrid

Chery cars were last sold in Singapore in January 2019.

Singapore’s ability to avoid an economic recession hangs by a thread

Singapore is pinning its hopes on an expected rebound in travel-related businesses, even though they account for a relatively small part of the economy.

The 5 best NDP theme songs, from The Road Ahead to Home

The Road Ahead is memorable for capturing the zeitgeist while Home is a timeless classic.

