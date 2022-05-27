Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 27.
Some residents shocked by acquisition for Checkpoint expansion, others welcome move
The affected blocks in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane include 732 sold flats and 53 rental flats.
FairPrice has 4 months' stockpile of frozen chicken; no plans to limit purchase for now
Rising chicken prices in Malaysia: Could fish be next?
Malaysia's fish prices are up nearly four times as supplies fell 70 per cent to about 300,000 tonnes a month.
How 'jaywalkers' lost the battle for road space to cars
Pedestrians once ruled road space. Then came motor cars, which took over. Today, the move towards sustainable mobility wants to reclaim some of that road space for public use.
Will monkeypox eventually make its way to S'pore?
Texas gunman was able to enter school unimpeded before killing 21
Sentosa to be rejuvenated, with three projects set for completion next year
They are Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore, multi-sensory walkway SensoryScape and lifestyle and entertainment precinct Palawan Sands.
Giving parenting tips, responding to the chicken export ban: What politicians are up to this week
The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.
LadyBoss: Jeweller Simone Ng puts Singapore on the map
Home-grown high jewellery brand Simone Jewels managed to expand to Britain, France and the United States in the past two years despite the pandemic.
Boon Lay slashing suspect's plea to lower bail amount rejected
The bail amount, which includes a non-monetary component such as personal property, is set at $40,000.