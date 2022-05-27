Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 27.

Some residents shocked by acquisition for Checkpoint expansion, others welcome move

The affected blocks in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane include 732 sold flats and 53 rental flats.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice has 4 months' stockpile of frozen chicken; no plans to limit purchase for now

Minister of State Desmond Tan urges people to refrain from panic buying.

READ MORE HERE

Rising chicken prices in Malaysia: Could fish be next?

Malaysia's fish prices are up nearly four times as supplies fell 70 per cent to about 300,000 tonnes a month.

READ MORE HERE

How 'jaywalkers' lost the battle for road space to cars

Pedestrians once ruled road space. Then came motor cars, which took over. Today, the move towards sustainable mobility wants to reclaim some of that road space for public use.

READ MORE HERE

Will monkeypox eventually make its way to S'pore?

The virus is not transmitted very efficiently and requires close contact to spread.

READ MORE HERE

Texas gunman was able to enter school unimpeded before killing 21

Some tried to approach the building themselves before being restrained by officers.

READ MORE HERE

Sentosa to be rejuvenated, with three projects set for completion next year

They are Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa Singapore, multi-sensory walkway SensoryScape and lifestyle and entertainment precinct Palawan Sands.

READ MORE HERE

Giving parenting tips, responding to the chicken export ban: What politicians are up to this week

The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

READ MORE HERE

LadyBoss: Jeweller Simone Ng puts Singapore on the map

Home-grown high jewellery brand Simone Jewels managed to expand to Britain, France and the United States in the past two years despite the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Boon Lay slashing suspect's plea to lower bail amount rejected

The bail amount, which includes a non-monetary component such as personal property, is set at $40,000.

READ MORE HERE

