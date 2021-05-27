Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 27.
MOH extends pre-departure Covid-19 testing requirement to S'pore citizens and PRs
This updated measure will take effect from 11.59pm on May 29.
2 Concord Primary pupils, Grace Assembly of God pastor added to Jem and Westgate Covid-19 cluster
The cluster now has 60 people and is the second-largest active cluster in Singapore.
Women in S'pore less satisfied with their marriages during Covid-19 pandemic: Study
It could be because women had to take on more than their fair share of housework, researchers say.
In Pictures: Cloudy skies obscure super flower blood moon in Singapore
Elsewhere, stargazers were treated to a rare cosmic show.
S'pore-flagged container ship ablaze off Sri Lanka threatens chemical, oil spill
Firefighters still trying to bring flames under control, after it intensified following large explosions.
Dashed hopes for travellers after S'pore-HK travel bubble deferred again
The travel bubble was deferred on May 17 for the second time.
Scepticism and hoarding slow Covid-19 vaccination drives in some countries
The massive worldwide effort to achieve herd immunity appears to be moving in fits and starts.
Umno leader sacked as chairman of Malaysia's transport firm after remarks on LRT accident
He described the crash as two trains "kissing" each other, drawing the ire of many Malaysians.
NParks fines three pest control firms for trapping wildlife without approval
They were issued composition sums of up to $600 for the trapping and release of reptiles.
Woman arrested in drug raid as her kids played nearby, drugs over 10kg worth $944k seized
The two children, a 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were seen playing outside the unit before the raid.