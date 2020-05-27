Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 27.

Budget provides more to cushion downturn - and a springboard to the future

Using the Covid-19 crisis as an opportunity, the Fortitude Budget will help to fast-track Singapore's transition to a digital economy. If all goes well, it will provide both a cushion and a springboard, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Front-line agencies tackling the coronavirus pandemic to get more funding: Heng Swee Keat

This will go towards boosting Singapore's clinical management of cases, as well as its swabbing and testing capabilities.

Infectious Covid-19 patients visited Jurong West wet market and Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra

Members of the public who were at these locations during the same periods should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Daily Covid-19 cases in dorms likely to fall below 100 soon

The cases in dormitories will plunge in 3 to 4 weeks' time due to "broadly effective" measures to stem the spread of the virus, said an expert.

Hong Kong police, protesters lock horns over national anthem Bill, new security law

Netizens have called for protests while more than 30 trade unions have called for a strike on Wednesday.

Parliament: More areas to be marked as public paths; LTA approval needed to import e-scooters, e-bikes

The Bills were passed as an increasing number of people use mobility devices to get around.

Singapore's hawker centre and coffee shop toilets dirtier since 2016: SMU survey

The dirtiest public toilets are in Tuas, Telok Blangah and Bukit Batok, while Marina South, Tanglin and Changi topped the list for the cleanest.

Breast cancer patient to return to Singapore from US this week, thanks to $370,000 raised by public

Arrangements have been made to put Ms Lerine Liu on an air ambulance operated by International SOS on Thursday.

Malaysians in Singapore allowed to return to Malaysia for funerals but only for three hours

Those who return will not need to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period as it is considered an emergency.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Watch One Love Asia Concert, feast on Japanese-style grilled scallops and more

Catch a star-studded concert livestreamed in support of the United Nations Children's Fund.

