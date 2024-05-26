Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
How much pocket money do Singapore children get? It’s $4 to $14 a day
Some parents give their children $4 a day for allowance, others give $50 a week. Find out what their considerations are.
Covid-19 hospitalisations rise to 280 over past week amid wave
“Get your vaccination about once a year, especially if you’re older,” Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said.
4 S’porean victims found in multinational police operation targeting online child sexual abuse
The operation took place over a month, and involved police in Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea.
At least 24 dead, mostly children, in India amusement park fire
More than 300 people were in the two-storey structure when the blaze broke out in Gujarat state.
Property buyers face high price for being misled into deals to avoid ABSD
Some buyers who are slapped with stiff penalties by Iras are seeking to recover their money from their agents and lawyers.
Over 25 cyclists caught by LTA, Traffic Police for riding in groups larger than permitted
The latest operation against errant cyclists took place along Clementi Road and West Coast Highway.
Government policies will continue to strengthen role of families: PM Wong
He said the aim is to foster a work culture that recognises and supports the whole person, not just as an employee.
‘It probably outshone the moon’: Singaporeans awed by meteor sighting on May 24
The sighting in Singapore’s skies came after people in Spain and Portugal had a similar experience on May 18.
Meet four Singaporean billionaires under 50
There are 39 billionaires from Singapore, according to figures – based on US dollars – released by American business magazine Forbes in April.
Five things I miss about my second home, South Korea
Not its 'hurry hurry' culture, but some aspects of the South Korean life still tug at the writer's heart.