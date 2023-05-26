Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More Covid-19 deaths in April, but infection rate appears to be falling
The number of patients admitted each week to intensive care has remained in the double digits over the past five weeks.
New housing plots in Woodlands, Toa Payoh and commercial plot in Punggol released for sale
A market watcher believes the Lorong 1 Toa Payoh site, which has not seen a private residential land tender since 2015, stands a high chance of being triggered for sale.
Home owners who refinanced recently able to cope with increase in mortgage payments, say banks
Mortgage brokers said some home owners are even thinking of paying down their loans to reduce their monthly instalments.
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen to pursue projects with S’pore: President Halimah
The signing of various agreements will create more opportunities for Singapore companies, said the president.
The temptation of living one’s life in a bubble
It’s too easy to go from being one of the masses, to feeling one is privileged and should be set apart from others. Resist such feelings, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Fowl play: Cockatoos at new bird park caught tearing down signage and biting into wires
The park's management is looking into ways to bird-proof some of the fittings within the park.
Cycling to work is a great idea but still impractical in Singapore
Although the cycling infrastructure has improved, it is still not a smooth ride to commute to work on two wheels, says the writer.
Ex-Umno members joining opposition unlikely to topple Anwar’s government: Analysts
Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he has received offers from several political parties to join them ahead of six state polls expected in July.
Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over Jan 6 US Capitol attack
It is the toughest penalty handed down so far over the assault that took place in January 2021.
Marvel’s Avengers to assemble at Changi Airport’s Jewel for June school break
Visitors will enjoy exhibits featuring Marvel’s Avengers and timeless classics from Hasbro Gaming.