Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26, 2023

More Covid-19 deaths in April, but infection rate appears to be falling

The number of patients admitted each week to intensive care has remained in the double digits over the past five weeks.

READ MORE HERE

New housing plots in Woodlands, Toa Payoh and commercial plot in Punggol released for sale

A market watcher believes the Lorong 1 Toa Payoh site, which has not seen a private residential land tender since 2015, stands a high chance of being triggered for sale.

READ MORE HERE

Home owners who refinanced recently able to cope with increase in mortgage payments, say banks

Mortgage brokers said some home owners are even thinking of paying down their loans to reduce their monthly instalments.

READ MORE HERE

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen to pursue projects with S’pore: President Halimah

The signing of various agreements will create more opportunities for Singapore companies, said the president.

READ MORE HERE

The temptation of living one’s life in a bubble

It’s too easy to go from being one of the masses, to feeling one is privileged and should be set apart from others. Resist such feelings, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Fowl play: Cockatoos at new bird park caught tearing down signage and biting into wires

The park's management is looking into ways to bird-proof some of the fittings within the park.

READ MORE HERE

Cycling to work is a great idea but still impractical in Singapore

Although the cycling infrastructure has improved, it is still not a smooth ride to commute to work on two wheels, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Umno members joining opposition unlikely to topple Anwar’s government: Analysts

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he has received offers from several political parties to join them ahead of six state polls expected in July.

READ MORE HERE

Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over Jan 6 US Capitol attack

It is the toughest penalty handed down so far over the assault that took place in January 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Marvel’s Avengers to assemble at Changi Airport’s Jewel for June school break

Visitors will enjoy exhibits featuring Marvel’s Avengers and timeless classics from Hasbro Gaming.

READ MORE HERE

