Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 26.

The great aviation lift-off: Is Changi Airport on track to recover from Covid-19?

Post-pandemic, how does Changi's passenger volume compare with major airports around the world?

READ MORE HERE

Some Singaporeans put off travel plans as surge in passport applications causes delays

The easing of travel restrictions and upcoming June school holidays have added to the demand for new passports.

READ MORE HERE

Minutes before rampage, Texas school gunman sent message warning of attack

Salvador Ramos also sent a message saying he was going to shoot his grandmother.

READ MORE HERE

China looms as the elephant in the Davos room

In several discussion sessions, with titles like "Cold War 2.0" and "Return to War", speakers make frequent references to the rising Asian power, says editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez.

READ MORE HERE

Why has it been so hot, and are some parts of S'pore warmer than others?

High humidity combined with low wind speeds can make it feel even more uncomfortable.

READ MORE HERE

Cancer patient gets help after insurer says 'no' to $33k bill

Hard-pressed to pay for the drug, she stopped the treatment in January.

READ MORE HERE

What's causing Malaysia's chicken shortage?

Poultry farming costs have increased by about 70% since the war in Ukraine started.

READ MORE HERE

The inexorable drift towards an Asian Nato

The Quad, Aukus and an array of other arrangements suggest that the pieces are falling into place for such an eventuality, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Scam victims in S'pore include lawyers, professors, senior civil servants

Anyone can fall victim to a scam, regardless of how well-educated or digitally savvy they are, panellists at The Straits Times' Stop Scams webinar said.

READ MORE HERE

Lawyers for Malaysian drug trafficker ordered to pay $20,000 for incurring unnecessary costs

The court said the way the case had been conducted was a blatant and egregious abuse of the court process.

READ MORE HERE

