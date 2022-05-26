Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 26.
The great aviation lift-off: Is Changi Airport on track to recover from Covid-19?
Post-pandemic, how does Changi's passenger volume compare with major airports around the world?
Some Singaporeans put off travel plans as surge in passport applications causes delays
The easing of travel restrictions and upcoming June school holidays have added to the demand for new passports.
Minutes before rampage, Texas school gunman sent message warning of attack
China looms as the elephant in the Davos room
In several discussion sessions, with titles like "Cold War 2.0" and "Return to War", speakers make frequent references to the rising Asian power, says editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez.
Why has it been so hot, and are some parts of S'pore warmer than others?
High humidity combined with low wind speeds can make it feel even more uncomfortable.
Cancer patient gets help after insurer says 'no' to $33k bill
What's causing Malaysia's chicken shortage?
The inexorable drift towards an Asian Nato
The Quad, Aukus and an array of other arrangements suggest that the pieces are falling into place for such an eventuality, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Scam victims in S'pore include lawyers, professors, senior civil servants
Anyone can fall victim to a scam, regardless of how well-educated or digitally savvy they are, panellists at The Straits Times' Stop Scams webinar said.
Lawyers for Malaysian drug trafficker ordered to pay $20,000 for incurring unnecessary costs
The court said the way the case had been conducted was a blatant and egregious abuse of the court process.