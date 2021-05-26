Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 26.
Open windows, turn off air-con: New guidelines to stem Covid-19 spread in poorly ventilated spaces
Covid-19 can be spread by virus aerosols in poorly ventilated, enclosed environments.
3 students, pre-schooler and Sengkang General Hospital staff among 18 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore
The affected schools are Westwood Secondary, Kranji Secondary, Rulang Primary and My First Skool in Jurong East.
Buddhists observe Vesak Day with hybrid celebrations
Temples are looking at how they can do more to include seniors left out of events held online.
Airborne, droplet or surface transmission: How Covid-19 could have spread in Jem and Westgate
A cleaner was identified as a possible source of infection for the cluster at Jem and Westgate.
askST: Can I get Covid-19 by sharing a lift or eating food delivered by someone infected?
ST looks at the risk of infection associated with some everyday scenarios.
Will South-east Asia be swamped by Covid-19, like in South Asia?
As seen from past pandemics, a virus evolves and the 2nd wave tends to be deadlier than the first.
Foreign student in S'pore posed blindfolded, gagged in ruse for China official scam
The scammer told him that he was under police probe, and then sent the recording to his parents in China.
Minister Shanmugam defends police, calls TOC video unethical, cynical, ‘despicable’
Police also released body cam footage showing an officer buying a woman a packet of food and not taunting her.
Catch the 'super flower blood moon' eclipse on May 26
The phenomenon can be seen in Singapore from 7.04pm, when the Moon rises above the horizon.
Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Check out a funny podcast, try some amazing pao fan and more
Entertain yourself with a podcast on all the weird and wonderful ways in which humans behave.