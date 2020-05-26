Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 26.
S'pore's 2020 growth forecast cut to between -7 and -4% on Covid-19 impact
The forecast is worse than the 4 to 1 per cent contraction earlier predicted.
Jurong Point's NTUC FairPrice and Japanese food street listed as places visited by Covid-19 cases
This is the first time MOH has provided a list of places visited by cases in the community when they were infectious.
Jobs a key part of 4th coronavirus support package, President gives in-principle support to draw on reserves
The Government had earlier announced three Covid-19 support packages amounting to $63.7 billion.
Coronavirus: Some govt service centres to reopen in Phase 1 of post-circuit breaker period
Government service centres dealing with issues such as housing, employment passes and taxes will reopen on June 2 but services will be only by appointment.
Cautious approach to reopening prioritises both lives and livelihoods: Lawrence Wong
"If all goes well, then we will move to the next phase around the end of June, and resume more activities then," he said.
Rethinking dorms: Next steps for foreign worker housing
New safety rules could shake up how dorms are run.
Singaporeans accept some privacy loss in Covid-19 battle but surveillance method matters: IPS study
Just under half of Singapore residents are agreeable to having their cellphone data tracked without their consent for the sake of contact tracing.
NDP organisers exploring opt-out option for funpacks, says MP; Govt seeks feedback on issue
This comes after a petition launched last Thursday to allow people to opt out of receiving the NDP funpack garnered nearly 80,000 signatures as of Monday.
Singaporeans raise $60k to help cancer patient return to Bangladesh
He desperately wanted to go home to hold his six-year-old son one last time.
#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Explore the Night Safari, warm up to yummy tonic broths and more
On this day in 1994, then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong declared the Night Safari officially open.