Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25, 2024

Updated
May 25, 2024, 08:33 AM
Published
May 25, 2024, 08:28 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

SQ321 passengers endured 62 seconds of turbulence, flight data shows

The jet climbed and descended twice rapidly in just over a minute, according to data from Flightradar24.

READ MORE HERE

Europe tour for Malaysian family on SQ321 ends in Bangkok hospital

Among them is an expectant mother who suffered fractures on her back.

READ MORE HERE

New HDB flats prevent further entrenchment of Bukit Timah as private home enclave: Experts

A mix of public and private homes will be developed on the site of the former Bukit Timah Turf City.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

IVF journeys in Singapore: Stories of hope, struggle and determination

More couples are turning to assisted reproductive technology, but this path is costly, painful and fraught with uncertainty.

READ MORE HERE

Retirement age for uniformed Home Team officers to be extended to 57 from Jan 1, 2025

The extended retirement age will benefit 14,000 officers.

READ MORE HERE

Israel defiant after World Court ruling on Gaza, vows to continue fighting

Israeli ministers vowed to continue fighting to free its hostages and defeat Hamas.

READ MORE HERE

Max Maeder’s ultimate guide to kitefoiling

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics, Singapore's two-time world champion and medal hopeful Max Maeder explains his sport.

READ MORE HERE

China drone carrier or not, the battle for naval supremacy in Asia just got murkier

A drone carrier is a significantly lower-cost option for projecting power than a typical aircraft carrier, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore unions offering support to any recently laid-off TikTok employees

Non-unionised employees can seek help from TADM@NTUC or access NTUC’s online workplace advisory portal.

READ MORE HERE

Celebrating the romance of travel for 30 years: Ho Kwon Ping

Home-grown Banyan Group has carved out a niche for itself with its design-led hotels and homes.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top