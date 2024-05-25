Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SQ321 passengers endured 62 seconds of turbulence, flight data shows
The jet climbed and descended twice rapidly in just over a minute, according to data from Flightradar24.
Europe tour for Malaysian family on SQ321 ends in Bangkok hospital
New HDB flats prevent further entrenchment of Bukit Timah as private home enclave: Experts
A mix of public and private homes will be developed on the site of the former Bukit Timah Turf City.
IVF journeys in Singapore: Stories of hope, struggle and determination
More couples are turning to assisted reproductive technology, but this path is costly, painful and fraught with uncertainty.
Retirement age for uniformed Home Team officers to be extended to 57 from Jan 1, 2025
Israel defiant after World Court ruling on Gaza, vows to continue fighting
Max Maeder’s ultimate guide to kitefoiling
Ahead of the 2024 Olympics, Singapore's two-time world champion and medal hopeful Max Maeder explains his sport.
China drone carrier or not, the battle for naval supremacy in Asia just got murkier
A drone carrier is a significantly lower-cost option for projecting power than a typical aircraft carrier, said an expert.
S’pore unions offering support to any recently laid-off TikTok employees
Non-unionised employees can seek help from TADM@NTUC or access NTUC’s online workplace advisory portal.
Celebrating the romance of travel for 30 years: Ho Kwon Ping
Home-grown Banyan Group has carved out a niche for itself with its design-led hotels and homes.