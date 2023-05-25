Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25, 2023

Latest cooling measures could choke supply of prime freehold collective sale sites: JLL

Such sale projects in the suburbs and city fringe may not be as badly affected, as these cater more to the owner-occupier market, analysts said.

Commercial and industrial collective sale sites not subject to ABSD may draw investors

But higher interest rates and slowing economic growth may weigh on demand, said market watchers.

Interactive: He lost his nose to cancer. Now, he’s got a new one

Tan Tock Seng Hospital experts designed the prosthesis to look practically identical to the patient’s original nose.

‘The enemy is evolving all the time’: Police bust 8 scam syndicates in first 5 months of 2023

Collaboration and sharing of information across different police forces vital in taking down scam syndicates, said Anti-Scam Command chief Shee Tek Tze.

Ringgit slumps to record low of 3.41 against the Singdollar

The Singdollar’s value has increased by 4.15 per cent against the ringgit since the start of the year.

Fixed deposits, SSBs, T-bills are still good investment options despite falling yields: Experts

Their yields shot up in tandem with rising interest rates in the US as the Federal Reserve pulled out all the stops to battle inflation.

Queen of rock ‘n’ roll Tina Turner dies at 83

She died peacefully on Wednesday after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

NEL to get robotic dog to aid MRT train inspections

SBS Transit will also roll out 3D printing of replacement parts and energy-saving AI-optimised train timetables.

Ron DeSantis enters 2024 US presidential race, teeing up bitter face-off with Trump

Mr DeSantis’ attempt to discuss his candidacy on a Twitter livestream with billionaire Elon Musk was hit by glitches.

Conquering Mount Everest: Climbers do their best despite danger, difficulties and ill fortune

Climbing Mount Everest has been associated with vast ambition, great tragedies – and occasional perfidy, says Ravi Velloor.

