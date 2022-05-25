Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 25. 

Jan-April tourist numbers exceed arrivals for whole of 2021, with easing of border curbs

Over half a million people arrived in the first 4 months, with more than half arriving here last month.

S'pore eateries scramble to find other fresh chicken sources ahead of Malaysia's export halt

Some small players plan to close their business for now.

Asean's future complex amid multiple pressures: ST-WEF panel

Still there is optimism about the region's prospects for growth.

14 children and one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting

The 18-year-old suspect Salvador Ramos was himself killed, apparently by police.

MRT and public bus operators given $200m in reliability incentives

The payments are for them meeting reliability targets or making sustained improvements.

Colorectal cancer on the rise: What are the symptoms to watch out for

It is the most common cancer among men and the second most common cancer among women in Singapore.

'It came as a blow': Gillman Barracks F&B tenants disappointed by launch of tenders for their sites

They said business was starting to pick up after they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Waiting for China's turnaround

With other economies weakening, China's recovery and return to sustained growth can make a big difference to the global economy, especially to Asia, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Queues at money changers as Singdollar hits all-time high against Malaysian ringgit

Snaking queues were spotted at money changers on Tuesday afternoon.

Man accused of Felicia Teo's murder further remanded; 2nd alleged murderer still at large

The case was first treated as a missing persons case until fresh evidence was found in 2020.

