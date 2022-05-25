Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 25.
Jan-April tourist numbers exceed arrivals for whole of 2021, with easing of border curbs
Over half a million people arrived in the first 4 months, with more than half arriving here last month.
S'pore eateries scramble to find other fresh chicken sources ahead of Malaysia's export halt
Asean's future complex amid multiple pressures: ST-WEF panel
14 children and one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting
MRT and public bus operators given $200m in reliability incentives
The payments are for them meeting reliability targets or making sustained improvements.
Colorectal cancer on the rise: What are the symptoms to watch out for
It is the most common cancer among men and the second most common cancer among women in Singapore.
'It came as a blow': Gillman Barracks F&B tenants disappointed by launch of tenders for their sites
They said business was starting to pick up after they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Waiting for China's turnaround
With other economies weakening, China's recovery and return to sustained growth can make a big difference to the global economy, especially to Asia, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Queues at money changers as Singdollar hits all-time high against Malaysian ringgit
Man accused of Felicia Teo's murder further remanded; 2nd alleged murderer still at large
The case was first treated as a missing persons case until fresh evidence was found in 2020.