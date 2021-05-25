Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 25.
Hotel cleaner may be source of Jem, Westgate Covid-19 cluster; 5 Pizza Hut staff among new cases
Free Covid-19 testing will be extended to those who visited Jem and Westgate from May 10 to last Saturday.
More than 200 people injured after two LRT trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
One of the trains was empty while the other was filled with passengers.
4 students among new Covid-19 cases; S'pore Poly completes swabbing exercise with no positive cases
Two students have been linked to the Jem and Westgate cluster. The other two are linked to the McDonald's delivery riders cluster.
Man who died a day after first Covid-19 jab suffered from heart attack, death not linked to vaccine: MOH
MOH said that to date, there has not been any deaths in Singapore assessed to be caused by the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rising digital workloads contributing to worker burnout in S'pore
About 1 in 2 workers, or 49 per cent, feels exhausted, while 58 per cent feel overworked, an online poll found.
KL's balancing act between 'lives and livelihoods' leads to crisis as Covid-19 cases surge
The government banks on achieving herd immunity instead of risking economic collapse with full-scale lockdown, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
SHN survival guide: Tried-and-tested tips to get through isolation
From taking spin classes to meditation, here's how people are spending their time in isolation.
Supervisor, worker die after collapsing in ship’s tank; another colleague survives
The three workers had likely collapsed due to oxygen deficiency in the tank, said MOM.
Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Binge on Song Joong-ki's Vincenzo, cook Thai fried kway teow and more
Stay in and help fight Covid-19. The Straits Times' Benson Ang recommends fun, uplifting things to do today.
Review national service to weed out toxic masculinity: Aware chief
NS should be reviewed to weed out unhealthy practices that give men skewed view of what it means to be masculine.