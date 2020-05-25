Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 25.
Singaporean woman who went to work at childcare centre in Tampines among new Covid-19 cases
There were 548 new cases, bringing the total in Singapore to 31,616.
'Political virus' from US is pushing Sino-US ties to brink of new Cold War: China's top diplomat
Both superpowers must find a way to coexist peacefully despite their differences, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
How Covid-19 is changing what Singaporeans shop for online
From dumb-bells to bubble tea pearls, consumers are now looking for things they may not have previously wanted, as they adjust to the "new normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Weekend trip to Bangkok? Not happening any time soon
The industry is looking at a time lag of three years at least before business returns to pre-Covid days.
More support for social service sector in upcoming Budget: DPM Heng Swee Keat
He said he received many good ideas during a meeting with 30 social service organisations.
Hari Raya Aidilfitri: Mufti urges Muslims to adapt to Covid-19 outbreak and stay positive
The traditional recitation of prayers, or takbir, was confined to homes and large gatherings were disallowed this year.
Sports facilities to remain closed in Phase 1 of post-circuit breaker period: Sport Singapore
Sports facilities will gradually be allowed to reopen in Phase 2, which will come at least four weeks after the end of the circuit breaker.
Six men and two women arrested for illegal racing on KPE during circuit breaker
More people involved in the race remain at large.
Coronavirus: Soundscapes of Singapore under shutdown
Enjoy the silence.
#Stayhome guide for Monday: Make tasty chicken rendang, watch South-east Asian short films and more
There are recipes which you return to because the wonderful flavours remind you of the people who have shared them with you.