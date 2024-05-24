Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIA taking more cautious approach to meal service, safety measures during flight turbulence
The new measures will require all meal and drink services to come to a stop when the ride gets bumpy.
22 people from Flight SQ321 getting treatment for spinal injuries, 6 for head injuries: Hospital
Twenty passengers are still in the ICU, said the director of Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital on May 23.
Six other times turbulence led to serious injury on SIA flights in last 20 years
These were the known cases investigated by Singapore authorities, according to public records.
New mangrove conservatory to open at Punggol Heritage Trail next to new SIT campus
A new conservatory will preserve a wide range of mangrove species and revive lost species.
Miscalculation risk in Taiwan Strait is biggest concern: Australia Foreign Minister
Canberra is working to revise its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore, Ms Penny Wong says.
China’s ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan likely to grow bigger and more dangerous
China said its two-day exercises around Taiwan were punishment for separatist forces seeking independence.
More payout for retrenched Lazada employees; some to get extra 2 weeks’ pay per year of service
290 suspected scammers, money mules under probe over $5m losses
The gradual unravelling of a cheapskate
Singaporeans love cheap stuff and bargains, but they should realise that some bargains come at the cost of another person’s fair wage, writes Chua Mui Hoong.
Jordan Emaviwe gets first Lions call-up as Tsutomu Ogura announces squad for World Cup qualifiers
The 23-year-old, who can also be deployed as a central midfielder and centre forward, could now utilise his towering frame for his country’s benefit.