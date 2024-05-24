Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24, 2024

Updated
May 24, 2024, 07:40 AM
Published
May 24, 2024, 07:35 AM

SIA taking more cautious approach to meal service, safety measures during flight turbulence

The new measures will require all meal and drink services to come to a stop when the ride gets bumpy.

22 people from Flight SQ321 getting treatment for spinal injuries, 6 for head injuries: Hospital

Twenty passengers are still in the ICU, said the director of Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital on May 23.

Six other times turbulence led to serious injury on SIA flights in last 20 years

These were the known cases investigated by Singapore authorities, according to public records.

New mangrove conservatory to open at Punggol Heritage Trail next to new SIT campus

A new conservatory will preserve a wide range of mangrove species and revive lost species.

Miscalculation risk in Taiwan Strait is biggest concern: Australia Foreign Minister

Canberra is working to revise its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore, Ms Penny Wong says.

China’s ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan likely to grow bigger and more dangerous

China said its two-day exercises around Taiwan were punishment for separatist forces seeking independence.

More payout for retrenched Lazada employees; some to get extra 2 weeks’ pay per year of service

Other ex-employees will receive only $1,200 as a form of "training support".

290 suspected scammers, money mules under probe over $5m losses

186 men and 104 women were rounded up in raids conducted between May 10 and May 23.

The gradual unravelling of a cheapskate

Singaporeans love cheap stuff and bargains, but they should realise that some bargains come at the cost of another person’s fair wage, writes Chua Mui Hoong.

Jordan Emaviwe gets first Lions call-up as Tsutomu Ogura announces squad for World Cup qualifiers

The 23-year-old, who can also be deployed as a central midfielder and centre forward, could now utilise his towering frame for his country’s benefit.

