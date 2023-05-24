Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

S’pore climber missing: Even the fittest need 3 weeks to adjust to Mt Everest’s altitude, says doc

Two forms of acute mountain sickness can be fatal for climbers at high altitudes.

Public officers can use AI like ChatGPT, but must take responsibility for its work: MCI

They have been told not to feed generative AI tools with sensitive information.

Magnetic pulse therapy strengthens muscles and prevents frailty, especially for elderly

The therapy is not a substitute for exercise but a solution for those who are unable to exercise.

Happier workers and better care for seniors? AI can improve life in Singapore

AI can help improve jobs and ageing if we can manage risks, maximise benefits and distribute the surplus, say the writers.

In full bloom: ‘Sakura season’ in S’pore

Trumpet trees here are bursting with white and pink flowers, thanks to the recent rainy weather.

The Silicon Valley play book is being re-written

Start-ups in emerging economies are charting different paths to success, writes Vikram Khanna.

Association won’t apologise even as court rules banned debater who took own life was treated unfairly

Debate Association (Singapore) said it had been acting to protect its members.

The pros and cons of getting an allergy test

Can tests pick up all possible allergies?

Florida Governor DeSantis to enter 2024 US presidential race in Twitter event with Musk

Mr Musk confirmed his appearance but said he was not endorsing Mr DeSantis.

13-year-old girl in Australia dies after trying viral social media trend called ‘chroming’

"Chroming" involves inhaling substances such as metallic paints and chemicals from aerosol cans.

