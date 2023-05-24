Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore climber missing: Even the fittest need 3 weeks to adjust to Mt Everest’s altitude, says doc
Public officers can use AI like ChatGPT, but must take responsibility for its work: MCI
Magnetic pulse therapy strengthens muscles and prevents frailty, especially for elderly
The therapy is not a substitute for exercise but a solution for those who are unable to exercise.
Happier workers and better care for seniors? AI can improve life in Singapore
AI can help improve jobs and ageing if we can manage risks, maximise benefits and distribute the surplus, say the writers.
In full bloom: ‘Sakura season’ in S’pore
Trumpet trees here are bursting with white and pink flowers, thanks to the recent rainy weather.
The Silicon Valley play book is being re-written
Start-ups in emerging economies are charting different paths to success, writes Vikram Khanna.
Association won’t apologise even as court rules banned debater who took own life was treated unfairly
The pros and cons of getting an allergy test
Florida Governor DeSantis to enter 2024 US presidential race in Twitter event with Musk
13-year-old girl in Australia dies after trying viral social media trend called ‘chroming’
"Chroming" involves inhaling substances such as metallic paints and chemicals from aerosol cans.