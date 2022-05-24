Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 24. 

US-led economic framework for Indo-Pacific region should remain open and inclusive: PM Lee

Membership should be left open so others can join when they are ready to do so, he said.

S'pore importers to increase chicken supply from other sources as Malaysia halts export

Singapore imported about 34 per cent, or close to 73,000 tonnes, of its chicken supply from Malaysia in 2021.

Ukraine comes to Davos on multiple fronts

It is not only leaders of governments but also businesses that face some tough decisions. 

China says US 'playing with fire' on Taiwan

The remarks come after US President Joe Biden vowed to defend the self-ruled island.

Monkeypox can be stopped outside endemic countries, no evidence virus has mutated: WHO

Public health tools of early identification are available, the UN agency says.

More than 1,000 people sign up for Novavax's non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccine is available at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and JTVC Bishan.

SEA Games: The Straits Times team's favourite moments in Hanoi

These include sprinter Shanti Pereira's 200m victory and shooter Martina Veloso fighting her way to a bronze.

Illegal Android TV boxes still on sale in Singapore despite ban that kicked in last year

These products, which offer access to pirated online streams or content, are still being sold online and at some shops.

Tagaytay city: More than just Taal volcano, there's a pink convent and 'California'

Apart from the sights, go there for Bulalo, a soup made by boiling beef shank and bone marrow for hours.

Is my workplace toxic?

A Singapore lawyer who abused staff was struck off the roll recently. Spot the signs of a toxic workplace.

