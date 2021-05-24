Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 24.

Jem and Westgate become new Covid-19 cluster with 4 community cases

They include a Yamaha Music School teacher who developed a fever and sought treatment five days later.

2 new Covid-19 cases detected from mandatory testing at Hougang HDB block

PCR testing for 405 residents and visitors was conducted at the block last Friday and Saturday.

Family who likely seeded Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster did not arrive from India

India has banned all international commercial flights to and from Singapore since March last year.

Malaysia's new Covid-19 curbs criticised as 'half-baked'

Curbs need to be strictly enforced, and contact tracing and community testing must be increased, experts say.

3 Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid-19 outbreak disclosed: WSJ

The report may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the Covid-19 virus could have escaped from the lab.

One week into S'pore's tightened Covid-19 restrictions, F&B among worst-hit sectors

"The sales from takeaways and deliveries can never match the sales of dine-in customers," said the director of Samy's Curry in Dempsey.

Man seen viciously assaulting another on MRT train arrested for public nuisance

A video of the incident shows the assailant raining blows on the victim, as members of the public move away.

WFH parenting hacks: Teach kids to focus so you can work in peace

Children who are unable to do HBL independently or play quietly are not "naughty".

Man got wife to accept his mistress' move into family home

Their two sons said it was out of fear of their "harsh disciplinarian" father that they grudgingly accepted the mistress too.

Don't take safety at home for granted, says mum of girl who was raped by father

Her husband was jailed for 28 years for sexually assaulting their child over more than seven years.

