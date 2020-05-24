Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 24.

Covid-19 patients no longer infectious 11 days after getting sick, research shows

The decision on whether to change the discharge criteria has to come from the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE HERE

9 in 10 here want to continue working from home: Survey

Some of the perks employees here have enjoyed include not having to commute to and from work, more flexibility with their time and greater control over work-life balance.

READ MORE HERE

Wrestling the monster: A man, his wife and dementia in between

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Steven Lau and his wife had been happily married for 37 years. In the last five years, a “third party” has intruded, sticking closer than a lover to Steven, following him even to his daughter's wedding.

READ MORE HERE

Make Hari Raya Aidilfitri meaningful despite muted celebrations during Covid-19 crisis, say Singapore leaders

"Stay safe, so that we can all look forward to better celebrations ahead," said President Halimah Yacob.

READ MORE HERE

NUS plans to open campus in August, but keep students within assigned zones

Students and faculty will have to keep within their designated zone for all activities including attending classes and eating at canteens.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19: How soon and how fast to reopen economy?

The Government should explain its thinking more fully so Singaporeans understand the approach taken and will be better prepared for the consequences, says Han Fook Kwang.

READ MORE HERE

Bangladeshi worker who is Singapore's case 42 hopes to return home soon to be with wife and baby

He saw his son for the first time over video chat in mid-April.

READ MORE HERE

Did Japan just beat the coronavirus without lockdowns or mass testing?

Possible reasons ranged from a culture of mask-wearing and a famously low obesity rate to the relatively early decision to close schools.

READ MORE HERE

China could set up Hong Kong intelligence agency under security law: Former chief executive

The British had a Special Branch in Hong Kong to deal with national security threats, noted the territory's former leader Leung Chun Ying.

READ MORE HERE

Be your own chef at home

Some restaurants are serving up DIY meals for customers to cook at home, with many going for pasta kits because they are easy to put together.

READ MORE HERE