Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 23, 2024

Updated
May 23, 2024, 07:56 AM
Published
May 23, 2024, 07:50 AM

SQ321 incident: What causes turbulence and is climate change making it worse?

Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 experienced sudden severe turbulence on May 21 about 10 hours after leaving London.

20 passengers from SQ321 remain in ICU in Bangkok, two of them S’poreans

Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital said 27 patients were discharged, while 38 others were inpatients.

‘We thought they’d become peaceful’: Terrorism fears return to Johor village after police killings

When ST visited the commune on May 19, there were a handful of police vehicles and a troop of personnel still conducting investigations.

Philippines-China wiretapping row hits stalemate as Filipino commander denies making ‘new deal’

Wiretapping would violate Philippine laws, with a senator proposing the Chinese diplomat be expelled.

‘Time to choose’: Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4

Mr Sunak’s Conservatives are running way behind Labour in the opinion polls.

Taxi ends up on bonnet of car after multi-vehicle collision on PIE; 3 taken to hospital

The three taken to hospital included the taxi driver and his passenger.

Police seize $530m in cash, assets from 2 men ST identified as being linked to money laundering case

Both men had left Singapore prior to the police’s investigations against them, police said.

China’s bold but risky move to address its property glut

Despite financing and execution risks, government purchases of unsold properties could have upsides, writes Vikram Khanna.

Plant-based meat substitutes might be bad for diabetics: S’pore study

The study found that plant-based meat analogue diets did not have any health advantage over a meat-based diet.

Siddharth Jagadeesh becomes Singapore’s sixth and youngest chess grandmaster at 17

He gained his third grandmaster norm by beating world No. 34 Andrey Esipenko at the Sharjah Masters.

