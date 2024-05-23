Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 23, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SQ321 incident: What causes turbulence and is climate change making it worse?
Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 experienced sudden severe turbulence on May 21 about 10 hours after leaving London.
20 passengers from SQ321 remain in ICU in Bangkok, two of them S’poreans
Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital said 27 patients were discharged, while 38 others were inpatients.
‘We thought they’d become peaceful’: Terrorism fears return to Johor village after police killings
When ST visited the commune on May 19, there were a handful of police vehicles and a troop of personnel still conducting investigations.
Philippines-China wiretapping row hits stalemate as Filipino commander denies making ‘new deal’
Wiretapping would violate Philippine laws, with a senator proposing the Chinese diplomat be expelled.
‘Time to choose’: Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
Taxi ends up on bonnet of car after multi-vehicle collision on PIE; 3 taken to hospital
Police seize $530m in cash, assets from 2 men ST identified as being linked to money laundering case
Both men had left Singapore prior to the police’s investigations against them, police said.
China’s bold but risky move to address its property glut
Despite financing and execution risks, government purchases of unsold properties could have upsides, writes Vikram Khanna.
Plant-based meat substitutes might be bad for diabetics: S’pore study
The study found that plant-based meat analogue diets did not have any health advantage over a meat-based diet.
Siddharth Jagadeesh becomes Singapore’s sixth and youngest chess grandmaster at 17
He gained his third grandmaster norm by beating world No. 34 Andrey Esipenko at the Sharjah Masters.