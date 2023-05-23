Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 23, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Life expectancy of Singapore population rose in last decade but fell during Covid-19
In 2020, life expectancy at birth was 83.7 years. It dropped to 83.2 years in 2021 and then to 83.0 in 2022.
People aged 60 and above, medically vulnerable urged to get Covid-19 bivalent booster shot
A substantial number of those hospitalised with Covid-19 recently had not received vaccinations for minimum protection.
Thai coalition seals deal, pledges to rewrite Constitution and recognise same-sex marriage
Mention of the lese majeste law, which the Move Forward Party had previously pledged to amend, was missing from the deal.
True Crimes of Asia: Grisly find at temple paves way for overhaul of Thai abortion laws
The remains of 2,002 foetuses were believed to have piled up in Bangkok's Wat Phai Ngern temple for about a year, after the furnace used for cremation broke down.
‘If I give up, what will happen to my parents?’: Campaign highlights support for caregivers
Recently launched by the Agency for Integrated Care, the We See You Care campaign shines the spotlight on the important role caregivers play in the community.
What China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit says about its global ambitions
The gathering of Central Asian leaders in Xian points to Beijing's broader effort to forge an alternative world order, says Jonathan Eyal.
Tough PSLE maths questions: Why we can’t remove them so easily
Asking to remove demanding PSLE maths questions fundamentally questions the organising principle of sorting underpinning the PSLE, says the writer.
Can I trust this QR code?: CSA, police warn of QR code scams and advise how to avoid being tricked
Check for signs of tampering and do not scan codes that appear to have been pasted over the original.
Not just for honeymooners, the Maldives is also fun-filled for families
Kids will love watching dolphins, fishing at sunset and being trainee marine biologists.
SEA Games football review: FAS has got off on wrong foot with panel
FAS’ Bernard Tan did not address how the panel was selected, as well as why it is largely made up of FAS council members, says David Lee.