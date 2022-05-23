Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 23.
China's development is good for Asia, but countries want to maintain ties with Japan, US, Europe too: PM Lee
Countries like Singapore also want to nurture links with Japan, which is the next biggest economy in Asia by far.
Global measures to tackle inflation may cause recession, but must be taken: PM Lee
"If you do not act against inflation, that will become a very serious problem for the world," he said.
Schools plan recce trips to Asean countries ahead of MOE move to resume overseas excursions
MOE is seeking a company that will provide health, medical, emergency and security consultancy services.
Compensation for buyers of Sengkang BTO flats over delay in completion date
Buyers of units in Anchorvale Village can expect to be reimbursed between $2,270 and $6,360.
China, US in a race for Asean: Who will come out on top?
Which side has an edge when it comes to economic engagement and broader ties with the region?
Singapore far from Islamophobic in barring entry of Indonesian preacher
Some claim Islamophobia was to blame. That flies in the face of S'pore's record on matters of religion and extremism.
'He begged me to save him': Man laments failure to save neighbours in Bedok North fire
Petite nun, 67, stands tall as Singapore's first taekwondo world champion
Even after joining a Catholic religious order 43 years ago, she continued to practise and hone her skills.
Football: Relief for Man City fans as Guardiola's side snatch victory from defeat
Liverpool and Manchester City fans were put through a roller-coaster ride of emotions.
askST Jobs: My boss saw me in my pyjamas during a Zoom call. How do I recover from that?
How workers can recover from embarrassing situations depends on the context and culture.