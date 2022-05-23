Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 23

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 23. 

China's development is good for Asia, but countries want to maintain ties with Japan, US, Europe too: PM Lee

Countries like Singapore also want to nurture links with Japan, which is the next biggest economy in Asia by far.

Global measures to tackle inflation may cause recession, but must be taken: PM Lee

"If you do not act against inflation, that will become a very serious problem for the world," he said.

Schools plan recce trips to Asean countries ahead of MOE move to resume overseas excursions

MOE is seeking a company that will provide health, medical, emergency and security consultancy services.

Compensation for buyers of Sengkang BTO flats over delay in completion date

Buyers of units in Anchorvale Village can expect to be reimbursed between $2,270 and $6,360.

China, US in a race for Asean: Who will come out on top?

Which side has an edge when it comes to economic engagement and broader ties with the region?

Singapore far from Islamophobic in barring entry of Indonesian preacher

Some claim Islamophobia was to blame. That flies in the face of S'pore's record on matters of religion and extremism.

'He begged me to save him': Man laments failure to save neighbours in Bedok North fire

He is among six residents lauded for their efforts. 

Petite nun, 67, stands tall as Singapore's first taekwondo world champion

Even after joining a Catholic religious order 43 years ago, she continued to practise and hone her skills.

Football: Relief for Man City fans as Guardiola's side snatch victory from defeat

Liverpool and Manchester City fans were put through a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

askST Jobs: My boss saw me in my pyjamas during a Zoom call. How do I recover from that?

How workers can recover from embarrassing situations depends on the context and culture.

