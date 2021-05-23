Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 23.

S'pore's construction blues: Manpower shortage exacerbated by barring of South Asian workers

Asking workers to also work on Sundays is not appropriate as it will cause fatigue and expose them to more worksite risks, said a Scal spokesman.

Jem and Westgate to close for 2 weeks from May 23; 10 recent Covid-19 cases linked to both malls

Three of the seven unlinked cases announced on Saturday had been to Westgate recently.

E-scooter population in S'pore plunges 91.5% to 8,500

The use of PMDs is still allowed on cycling paths and park connector networks.

MOM apologises to ex-DJ Jade Rasif for saying her account of maid's Covid-19 scare was 'inaccurate'

Ministry retracts its point about her account and redacts the word 'inaccurate' from its post.

Home buyers sad, disappointed over longer BTO delays due to Covid-19

Many BTO projects are expected to be behind schedule by a year or more.

Business owners in S'pore asked to declare on-site manpower details: MTI

This is to enable the authorities to monitor the number of people not working from home.

It's a shame we need fines to force us to clear table litter, return trays

Let's clear our own mess purely out of concern for the cleaners and the diners using the table next, and not because of impending penalties, says Denise Chong.

Hin Leong's judicial managers win bid to freeze global assets of Lim family

The injunction application covers assets including real estate, club memberships and insurance policies.

Covid-19 wave makes clear the world cries out for moral leadership

Rich countries must do better to ensure global access to life-saving vaccines, says Lydia Lim.

Celebs with new F&B ventures pivot to takeaways and deliveries

Jeanette Aw, Marcus Chin, Kate Pang and others share how they are coping with the new Covid-19 measures.

