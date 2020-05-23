Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 23.

Coronavirus: S'pore's survival and existence at stake, draw on reserves needed to take care of people, says President

The national reserves should only be used in "very exceptional circumstances", and the Covid-19 outbreak fits this definition, she told reporters via video conferencing.

Coronavirus: Key biotech players in Singapore join hands to beef up test capacity

Scaling up of testing capabilities is vital for Singapore as it looks towards easing restrictions from June 2.

Large part of population here still susceptible to coronavirus, say experts

This is indicated by the few positive cases found among nursing home residents and pre-school staff, public health experts said.

Coronavirus: Can I visit my friend or boyfriend, can I travel overseas for work from June 2

Will more bank branches reopen? The Straits Times answers some questions about what you can do from June 2.

Not all disinfectant products as effective as claimed against coronavirus: NEA

Whether they actually work depends on their active ingredients, the concentration of these ingredients, and the right application.

No Botox procedures yet but chiropractic treatments and hospital visits with restrictions allowed from June 2

Ayurvedic and osteopathic treatments will also resume, the Ministry of Health said.

Nurse couple walk the talk on hygiene

Mr Chan Zhi Qiang and his wife Lynette Thng are on the front line of Singapore's battle against Covid-19.

Generation Grit: She loses her father at 14, works odd jobs and pays her way through university

Today, Michelle Lee runs her own business.

More couples choosing less contentious divorce process

There is no contest on custody or maintenance.

Creative strokes: Designers craft clever workarounds amid Covid-19 crisis

As Covid-19 changes the way creatives work, four designers and a consultancy tell us how they are taking on the new challenges.

