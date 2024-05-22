Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 22, 2024

Updated
May 22, 2024, 09:02 AM
Published
May 22, 2024, 08:56 AM

SIA relief flight with passengers and crew members of SQ321 arrives in Singapore

SIA said it has arranged transportation to bring passengers to their homes or hotels in Singapore.

One dead, dozens injured after Singapore Airlines flight from London hit by severe turbulence

Everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt "was launched immediately into the ceiling", said a passenger.

Recap: Singapore Airlines passenger who died is British man who likely had heart attack

SQ321 encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar at 37,000 feet about 10 hours after departure.

No bid for alleged money launderer’s Sentosa Cove land despite lower opening price at 2nd auction

The 19,550 sq ft plot at 69 Ocean Drive was put on the block at an opening price of $26.5 million.

20 taken to hospital after bus crashes into road blocker at Terminal 3

The road blocker was suddenly activated after the bus was cleared to proceed, said Tower Transit.

Nature and nurture: This urban farm in S’pore has a very special mission

Founded in 2012, Grace Mission aims to provide jobs and therapy to those with autism and other special needs.

Reading the winds in the climate of succession as PM Wong takes over

Prime Minister Wong has assumed office during a time of change and challenges.

First of four brothers to sexually abuse younger sister gets 18 years’ jail, 24 strokes

He was 16 to 20 years old when he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Despite claims of stability, Iran may see fierce power struggle to replace late President Raisi

The real levers of power remain firmly in the hands of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his relatives, including his son, notes Jonathan Eyal.

Thick-skin woes: Corns and calluses can lead to more serious problems

Hardened skin can cause pain, which can affect the way one walks.

