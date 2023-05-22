Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 22, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
155ha of skyrise greenery up as Singapore closes in on Green Plan target of 200ha
To meet this goal, NParks’ Skyrise Greenery Incentive Scheme has been extended for another three years to the end of March 2026.
More seniors in Singapore undergo major surgery as population ages
Minimally invasive procedures lead to better and faster recovery in seniors, doctors have noted.
Delta Sport Centre reopens with bigger gym, new futsal courts, more badminton courts
The facility along Tiong Bahru Road, which closed for renovation in 2019, also offers a full-sized hockey pitch and three swimming pools.
Shortage of drivers pushes ComfortDelGro to end 4 school bus contracts by June school holidays
Industry insiders tell Lee Nian Tjoe that the schools may have difficulty finding experienced companies to run their bus services.
G-7 summit: Zelensky’s charm offensive to win weapons, new friends gets mixed results
His biggest win was a new $505 million pledge from US President Joe Biden of military aid, notes Walter Sim.
Biden’s damaging Pacific no-shows
In the contest with China for influence, the cancellation of visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia threatens to halt recent shifts in Washington’s favour, say Jonathan Pearlman.
Experts call for uniform air quality indicator in Asean ahead of transboundary talks in S’pore
Asean countries have adapted different air quality index systems that use different methodologies based on their needs and circumstances.
High-stakes US debt limit talks hog market limelight
A debt default by the US would be, in the words of the US Treasury secretary, catastrophic for the global financial markets and economy.
‘I worried if I would be normal again’: Breast cancer at 25 made new mother rethink life
A programme the woman attended gave her the tools to help her manage and understand her emotions.
Man to be charged for alleged misappropriation and theft of luxury watches worth $1.6m
The suspect, who worked as a salesman at a luxury watch shop in Orchard Road, had received large sums of money from victims to buy luxury watches.