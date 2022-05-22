Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 22.
Changi Airport T2 could partially reopen as early as next month: Sources
Actual timing will depend on findings of feasibility study and manpower availability, among other things.
Albanese leads Labor to victory, ending 9 years of coalition rule
More Chinese mulling over move to Singapore amid China's lockdowns
Last year, Singapore was named the Chinese's favourite country and favourite travel destination.
No new monkeypox cases here, but doctors must be vigilant: MOH
Lunch with Sumiko: Ninja Van founders on the three rules for working together
One of the rules Lai Chang Wen, Boxian Tan and Shaun Chong abide by is never do anything to unfairly put down someone else.
I overcame myself: Loh Kean Yew in SEA Games badminton singles final after tough fight
Veterinary industry in Singapore struggles to retain professionals
Long working hours, fatigue and lack of career progression are among reasons why more are leaving.
I lost money on crypto as a novice. Here's how you can avoid the mistakes I made
Beware of herd mentality, where investors get influenced by others piling into an investment.
Patrick Ang's setting Rajah and Tann for life after 45
For a start, his new management team drops the average age of the exec committee from 52 years to 47.
Singapore's hot hunkles: Chuando Tan's new 'baby', Edmund Chen's no-gym bod and more
Whether it's entering the metaverse or transforming their bodies, these men over 50 are reinventing themselves.