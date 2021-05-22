Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 22.
First school-based Covid-19 transmission in S'pore after 2nd ACS (Junior) pupil tests positive
The 11-year-old pupil is the classmate of another patient who tested positive on Wednesday.
Singapore's largest active Covid-19 cluster: What went wrong at Changi Airport?
Could Singapore have closed off for a short period, to review and tighten its defences?
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine safe, effective for those aged 12 to 15, says expert committee responding to open letter from some doctors
The doctors had called for children to be given traditional Covid-19 vaccines instead of mRNA ones.
Close global and multilateral cooperation key to fighting pandemics: PM Lee at G-20 health summit
Repeated waves of Covid-19 globally show no country is safe until everyone else is safe, he said.
Facing new Covid-19 waves, Asian cities fight to hold the line
ST examines the reasons behind the spike in cases and what the cities are doing to fight the new wave.
Covid-19 pandemic preventable? S'pore experts weigh in on global report
The "slowness in responding until it was too late" was the biggest mistake made in this pandemic, said one expert.
The virus of racism must not spread in Singapore
Linking race to the Covid-19 virus is against the social DNA of our multicultural society, says Asad Latif.
Pofma directives issued over allegations of police bullying elderly woman for not wearing mask
They were directed at Instagram user @nichology, Singapore Uncensored and The Online Citizen Asia.
What has changed after the Gaza showdown?
Israel’s Iron Dome and intelligence services proved formidable in the clash with Hamas but the threat from non-state actors, including Hizbollah, remains, says Jonathan Eyal.
The post-pandemic office: Biophilic design, hybrid work models and other evolutions
Property owners are coming up with more cost-effective and creative ways to redesign workplaces.