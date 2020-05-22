Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 22.

China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after last year’s unrest

China said a national security law for Hong Kong would be on the agenda for the parliamentary meetings beginning Friday, the clearest sign yet that Beijing is tightening its grip over the special administrative region.

Can I have a picnic at the park or wear a plastic face shield instead of a mask after June 1?

Restrictions on exercise, gatherings will still be in place after June 1.

NEWS ANALYSIS: The cautious, uneasy easing of Covid-19 restrictions

As more countries relax their lockdown measures, the pressure mounts on others to follow suit as their citizens grumble and businesses suffer, but experts caution that a hasty approach may lead to waves of new infections.

Unused & unoccupied: Parked planes kept in tip-top shape at Changi

About 800 maintenance workers have stepped up work around the clock to ensure that the planes can take to the skies quickly when air travel picks up again.

Coronavirus: Residents can collect improved reusable masks from May 26 to June 14

Collection counters will be set up at 109 community clubs (CCs) and 661 residents' committee centres (RCs) across Singapore.

73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; new cluster of 4 residents from Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei

All four are residents of the home and are aged between 72 and 97.

No pruning down on essential upkeep of Singapore greenery, says NParks

NParks will look into scaling up landscape-related operations in a phased manner, in line with the gradual easing of circuit breaker measures.

#Stayhome reads: She burned her skin to kill 'insects' that infested body

Here are five unique medical cases that have challenged doctors here, and how patients and their loved ones have coped with the cards they have been dealt with.

Taekwondo: Former STF secretary-general Wong Liang Ming considering legal action over World Taekwondo

Her suspension was announced on the Singapore Taekwondo Federation's website earlier this week.

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Assemble a tasty bowl of assam laksa, get the kids to complete an online quiz and more

Discover your kids' natural talents or 'Smarts' with the help of these online quizzes.

