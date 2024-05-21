Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
askST: Can current vaccines protect against new Covid-19 variants?
The key question is when the new vaccines to protect against the new variants will be available.
S’pore vegetable, seafood production fell in 2023 due to construction challenges, inflation: SFA
But local egg production rose in 2023 to make up 31.9% of food consumption, up from 28.9% in 2022.
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas leaders
While the request must be approved by judges, the announcement is a blow to the Israeli PM’s government.
New Taiwan President Lai’s less conciliatory stance towards China is expected
What the new leader said and left unsaid are seen as potentially provocative towards China.
Law firm to represent more than 150 Cordlife parents over their children’s cord blood
The group includes those who were told their children’s cord blood was at “low risk” of being affected.
CHIJ, one of the oldest girls’ schools in Singapore, celebrates 170 years
It is estimated that CHIJ schools here have educated more than 200,000 girls over the years.
No Tesla factory? Satellites will do for now as Indonesia pivots ties with Elon Musk
Singapore firms continue to expand in China, driven by long-term potential
The world’s second-biggest economy has made a bright start to the year amid an uneven recovery.
3 new ‘short trip’ bus services to ply Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris, Punggol at peak periods
Football tourism on the rise: Fans shell out for match tickets and more with packages from $4,000
The growing trend reflects the rising demand for seamless and memorable sports travel.