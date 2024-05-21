Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21, 2024

Updated
May 21, 2024, 07:52 AM
Published
May 21, 2024, 07:45 AM

askST: Can current vaccines protect against new Covid-19 variants?

The key question is when the new vaccines to protect against the new variants will be available.

S’pore vegetable, seafood production fell in 2023 due to construction challenges, inflation: SFA

But local egg production rose in 2023 to make up 31.9% of food consumption, up from 28.9% in 2022.

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

While the request must be approved by judges, the announcement is a blow to the Israeli PM’s government.

New Taiwan President Lai’s less conciliatory stance towards China is expected

What the new leader said and left unsaid are seen as potentially provocative towards China.

Law firm to represent more than 150 Cordlife parents over their children’s cord blood

The group includes those who were told their children’s cord blood was at “low risk” of being affected.

CHIJ, one of the oldest girls’ schools in Singapore, celebrates 170 years

It is estimated that CHIJ schools here have educated more than 200,000 girls over the years.

No Tesla factory? Satellites will do for now as Indonesia pivots ties with Elon Musk

The billionaire launched internet service Starlink in Indonesia on May 19.

Singapore firms continue to expand in China, driven by long-term potential

The world’s second-biggest economy has made a bright start to the year amid an uneven recovery.

3 new ‘short trip’ bus services to ply Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris, Punggol at peak periods

All three services will not operate on weekends and public holidays.

Football tourism on the rise: Fans shell out for match tickets and more with packages from $4,000

The growing trend reflects the rising demand for seamless and memorable sports travel.

