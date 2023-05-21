Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singaporean climber missing after reaching summit of Mount Everest on Friday
His family members have started a petition on Change.org to help bolster support for ongoing search efforts.
150 HDB flat owners caught buying new homes in restriction period in last 5 years
Many thought they could bypass the MOP by buying private homes in trust under their children's names.
G-7 takes aim at economic coercion, sending strong signal to China
The US and its partners are increasingly worried about the outsized role China plays in supply chains in everything from semiconductors to critical minerals.
From splurging on new air-cons to buying more Slurpees, S’poreans find ways to beat the heat
The unpleasant weather has led to spikes in sales of products that help keep temperatures down.
Eligible employees of SIA’s budget airline Scoot to receive bonus of about 6 months
Is elective egg freezing the answer to S’pore’s fertility woes? Don’t count on it
Overseas studies have found that an overwhelming percentage of women never use the eggs they froze, notes Theresa Tan.
Mrs Baey Yam Keng on being an MP’s wife: It’s a waiting game
Ms Lim Hai Yen, whose book, For Better, For Worse will be launched on May 27, said she is still getting used to sharing her husband with the public since he entered politics in 2006.
Parents raise concerns on difficulty of PSLE maths exams at ST forum
One audience member said children may not have the maturity to understand some real-life topics that are used in mathematics problems, like interest rates.
When hiking, avoid going off trail and standing on logs for Instagram photos: NParks
In December 2021, a woman went off the trail while hiking in a forested area along Upper Bukit Timah Road and died while posing for photos in front of a concrete slab.
Millions of views, fan meets and trolls: 4 Gen Z singers in S'pore blowing up on TikTok
One of them struggled to find an audience before she started posting content on TikTok.