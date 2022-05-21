Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 21.
The great aviation lift-off: Which countries are ahead in the race?
As borders reopen and travel curbs ease, aviation recovery around the world is gaining speed.
Four flashpoints in Asia to watch as US, China tensions rise
Tensions between the US and China can ignite four simmering disputes. How did these flashpoints emerge and how can they be managed?
Ride-hailing firms extend temporary fare hikes as fuel pump prices continue to rise
To ease the blow on commuters, Tada will offer a limited number of $1 vouchers every day for next month.
ERP rates to go up in stages at eight locations from May 30
For six time periods at three locations, the increases will kick in after the end of the June school holidays.
Car makers adopting direct sales model in S'pore: Can lower prices be expected?
Singapore's vehicle quota system distorts the free-market dynamics of buying and selling cars.
US stocks end bruising week near ‘bear market’ territory
How to take the perfect passport photo
ST's Stephanie Yeow shares some tips on how to ensure success for passport photo submissions.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
Cases have been reported in at least nine European countries, as well as in the US, Canada and Australia.
Commuters disembark train at Kembangan MRT station after white smoke spotted in one cabin
The affected train was withdrawn from service so that further checks could be carried out.
Interactive graphic: Warm welcome ahead for mosquitoes
The number of dengue cases in Singapore crossed the 8,000 mark in the first 5 months of 2022, which is more than that in the whole of 2021. More countries are also fighting mosquitoes, including places once free of them.