Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 21.

75 unlinked Covid-19 cases in S'pore in past 2 weeks raising concerns

In March, the average number of unlinked cases was 0.26 per day. It climbed to 4.15 cases per day from May 1 to May 20.

Hougang HDB block residents to be tested for Covid-19 after cases found there

The mandatory testing operation will be conducted at the void deck of the block on Friday and Saturday.

Vaccination centres step up safety measures as community cases rise

This follows Singapore entering a month of heightened alert on May 16 to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases in the community.

Man, 70, linked to TTSH cluster dies from Covid-19 complications

The Singaporean, who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, was confirmed to have the virus on April 30.

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce to end 11 days of conflict

Within minutes of the announcements, the sides were trading blows again.

2,000 more students, staff from S’pore Poly to be tested after 4th Covid-19 case

MOH has assessed the 4th student to not be infectious when she was last on campus.

Signalling fault between Lorong Chuan and Caldecott stations delays travel on Circle Line

SMRT advised commuters to add additional train travel time between Serangoon and Farrer Road.

The virus mutates fast, we must adapt our behaviour just as fast

Living with a global pandemic for over a year has forced many people all over the world to learn coping mechanisms to keep themselves and their families safe, while carrying on with work and life.

37 students from 25 schools in S'pore infected in May so far

Affected schools range from pre-schools all the way to institutes of higher learning.

Meet Youths in Balaclava, the Lost Boys of fashion putting S'pore on the map

Home-grown collective has showcased its designs at Paris Fashion Week four times.

