Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 21.

Circuit breaker to be lifted: What you can and cannot do from June 2

Which businesses that were previously shut can now reopen from June 2, and which cannot? Can you swim in a public pool, view a showflat or allow your son's private tutor to come to the house?

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, as cases near five million

The rising number of new coronavirus cases in poor countries is a cause for concern, said WHO.

Phased reopening could delay Singapore's recovery, say economists

The extended closure of already hard-hit sectors, such as retail and F&B, could inflict more damage as many firms may not survive another month, said an analyst.

Easing of measures like 'stress test' to see what works

Easing the restrictions in three phases allows for flexibility to "switch activities on and off" if needed.

Trump blames China for 'mass worldwide killing'

His early morning tweet, which also referred to an unidentified "wacko in China", was the latest heated rhetoric from the White House.

'Not much time' left to call election in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore has to dissolve Parliament in January next year, months ahead of an April deadline to hold the next GE.

Legal letters issued to 2 who made corruption claims against Josephine Teo, husband over Covid-19 care facilities

"I do not intend to pursue the matter further, or to claim damages, if the allegations are publicly withdrawn, and apologies given," said Mrs Teo.

Travellers to gradually be allowed to transit through Changi Airport from June 2

Currently, foreign passengers may transit through Singapore only if they are on repatriation flights arranged by their governments.

Employers must offer fair retrenchment package, be more generous with low-wage workers: MOM

"Employers are reminded to ensure that their employees are treated with empathy and dignity," said the ministry.

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Enjoy classic chicken rice with free delivery, share your family's stories and more

Hainanese chicken rice works well for home delivery because the meat tastes best at room temperature.

