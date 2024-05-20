Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20, 2024

Updated
May 20, 2024, 07:48 AM
Published
May 20, 2024, 07:45 AM

LTA carrying out junction improvement works to ease traffic congestion around Yishun Dam

Residents reported heavy traffic along Yishun Dam during peak hours, which worsens when it rains.

Plans to redevelop Bedok Stadium being studied

The stadium houses the only eight-lane track in the east operated by SportSG.

Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes in mountains, official says

Live TV coverage showed rescue teams searching the mountainous area on foot in heavy fog.

S’pore waters see slight coral bleaching amid global event

About 20 per cent of corals off Kusu Island were showing signs of stress or partial bleaching as at May 17.

Seniors taking wait-and-see approach to calls for additional Covid-19 vaccine dose

Singapore is seeing a new wave of Covid-19 infections that is expected to peak in June.

Another director of Cordlife arrested amid probe into mishandling of cord blood units

Chen Xiaoling was subsequently released on bail.

Gen AI falling short of expectations to transform businesses as challenges mount

Enterprises had underestimated what they needed to use gen AI and overrated its impact on businesses, observers said.

ChatGPT, Meta AI, Gemini: Which free-to-use chatbot is the best?

ST puts ChatGPT, Meta AI and Gemini’s free services to the test through common uses.

Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder not resting on his laurels after second straight world title

After a dominant start to the season, Max is considered a medal hopeful for the Paris Olympics.

90-year-old among 113 people under probe for alleged involvement in illegal horse betting

Preliminary investigations show the suspects had roles such as bookmakers, runners and punters.

