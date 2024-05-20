Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA carrying out junction improvement works to ease traffic congestion around Yishun Dam
Residents reported heavy traffic along Yishun Dam during peak hours, which worsens when it rains.
Plans to redevelop Bedok Stadium being studied
Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi crashes in mountains, official says
Live TV coverage showed rescue teams searching the mountainous area on foot in heavy fog.
S’pore waters see slight coral bleaching amid global event
About 20 per cent of corals off Kusu Island were showing signs of stress or partial bleaching as at May 17.
Seniors taking wait-and-see approach to calls for additional Covid-19 vaccine dose
Singapore is seeing a new wave of Covid-19 infections that is expected to peak in June.
Another director of Cordlife arrested amid probe into mishandling of cord blood units
Gen AI falling short of expectations to transform businesses as challenges mount
Enterprises had underestimated what they needed to use gen AI and overrated its impact on businesses, observers said.
ChatGPT, Meta AI, Gemini: Which free-to-use chatbot is the best?
Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder not resting on his laurels after second straight world title
After a dominant start to the season, Max is considered a medal hopeful for the Paris Olympics.
90-year-old among 113 people under probe for alleged involvement in illegal horse betting
Preliminary investigations show the suspects had roles such as bookmakers, runners and punters.