Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Fertility clinics gear up for greater demand as age limit on elective egg freezing rises from July 1

Prices for egg freezing at some private centres, as well as KKH and NUH, range from $8,000 to $15,000 per cycle.

READ MORE HERE

New website lets residents search for budget meals at HDB coffee shops nearby

Residents can key in their postal code to find cheaper options within 2km of their location.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to build back-up power plant to boost energy resilience

Existing Open Cycle Gas Turbine generation units are over 30 years old and due for replacement.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea: Fishing in troubled waters

The shoal has become dangerous territory for fishermen from the Philippines following encounters with Chinese vessels. ST's Mara Cepeda finds out how villagers have been affected.

READ MORE HERE

Toddler with rare genetic condition can be treated after $2m raised, drug registered

The drug Zolgensma's price was slashed from $3 million to $2,397,300.

READ MORE HERE

G-7 summit: Can Ukraine President Zelensky’s appearance stiffen resolve to punish Russia?

Summit host Japan seeks to wean global fence-sitters economically off Moscow, reports ST's Walter Sim. 

READ MORE HERE

Training requirement for property agents to renew licence to be raised from October 2025

New requirement among 8 measures that'll be put in place to ensure agents provide more professional service.

READ MORE HERE

Pofma correction orders issued over false claims about death penalty case

These false statements could erode public trust in the Government and judiciary, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

READ MORE HERE

Investors in WatchFund luxury timepiece scheme sue S’porean founder and his Hong Kong firm

They claim he and the firm breached their agreements and made misrepresentations.

READ MORE HERE

Designed to delight: 8 travel destinations for the June holidays

From a heady mix of architecture and history to immersive experiences in nature, these hot spots make for memorable holidays.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top