Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20, 2023

Fertility clinics gear up for greater demand as age limit on elective egg freezing rises from July 1
Prices for egg freezing at some private centres, as well as KKH and NUH, range from $8,000 to $15,000 per cycle.
New website lets residents search for budget meals at HDB coffee shops nearby
Residents can key in their postal code to find cheaper options within 2km of their location.
Singapore to build back-up power plant to boost energy resilience
Existing Open Cycle Gas Turbine generation units are over 30 years old and due for replacement.
Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea: Fishing in troubled waters
The shoal has become dangerous territory for fishermen from the Philippines following encounters with Chinese vessels. ST's Mara Cepeda finds out how villagers have been affected.
Toddler with rare genetic condition can be treated after $2m raised, drug registered
G-7 summit: Can Ukraine President Zelensky’s appearance stiffen resolve to punish Russia?
Summit host Japan seeks to wean global fence-sitters economically off Moscow, reports ST's Walter Sim.
Training requirement for property agents to renew licence to be raised from October 2025
New requirement among 8 measures that'll be put in place to ensure agents provide more professional service.
Pofma correction orders issued over false claims about death penalty case
These false statements could erode public trust in the Government and judiciary, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Investors in WatchFund luxury timepiece scheme sue S’porean founder and his Hong Kong firm
Designed to delight: 8 travel destinations for the June holidays
From a heady mix of architecture and history to immersive experiences in nature, these hot spots make for memorable holidays.