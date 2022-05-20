Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May, 20. 

All S'pore Covid-19 cases in April were of the Omicron variant

99% were the sub-variant BA.2 and its lineages while the remaining 1% was the BA.1 sub-variant.

Covid-19 brings families closer but there are changes in family structures: DPM Heng

Marriage rates have declined over the past two decades, and couples are having fewer children.

Five-room HDB flat in Henderson Road with 96 years remaining lease sold for record $1.4 million

The 113 sq m flat sits between Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations.

The mandarins who support the ministers

While much attention has focused on political succession, renewal in the civil service is equally important, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong. 

Sports fraternity backs Schooling's call for dialogue on athletes serving NS

Athletes and officials say a serious conversation is needed if country wants to do well on the international arena.

WHO authorises China's CanSinoBIO Covid-19 vaccine

It is the third Chinese-made vaccine to be approved by the WHO, after Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Teen pleads guilty to detonating improvised pipe bomb at East Coast Park

The offence was recorded on his mobile phone and he posted a video clip on his Instagram account.

Leukaemia survivor among top SAF specialist graduates after asking to be in combat role

He was allowed to upgrade his physical employment status, but had to go through a new round of basic military training.

US aims to arm Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles to fight Russian blockade

Pushing the Russian navy back would allow the restart of shipments of grain and other products worldwide.

The Sound Of Music to return to Singapore, auditioning child actors in June

It will be the first major international musical so far to take the stage here since the pandemic.

