Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 20.
Westgate safe distancing ambassador, AH staff among 34 new Covid-19 community cases
Five schoolchildren and two pre-school teachers also tested positive.
S'pore cannot slacken in Covid-19 efforts, global cooperation is key: PM Lee
While the country has kept its number of Covid-19 deaths low, it is "far from out of the woods", he said.
What lies beneath the unhappiness over Covid resurgence in S'pore?
The dissonance between complaints and response buttresses the feeling that the powers that be have not given public feedback the attention it deserves, says Leslie Fong.
SIA Group posts $4.3 billion loss after 'toughest year in history'
The airline will seek to raise another $6.2 billion via the issue of additional mandatory convertible bonds.
Remarks by Delhi chief minister on S'pore rooted in domestic politics
He is involved in a power tussle with the federal government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Covid-19 hotel quarantine with son teaches mum some things are so precious
Correspondent Venessa Lee, who has to quarantine in a hotel with her son, describes their topsy-turvy ride of emotions.
Long queues for swab tests for people possibly exposed to Covid-19 cases at malls
Affected individuals can also sign up to get tested at five regional screening centres on a desired date.
Woman seen in video not wearing mask at MBS has pending charge over similar offence
She allegedly failed to wear a mask at Newton Hawker Centre on May 8, 2020.
Coroner rules death of man whose body was found off Sisters' Islands a misadventure
He was not wearing a life jacket, and was likely to have been pulled into the open sea from the mouth of a lagoon.
Stay-home guide for Thursday: Learn how to grow edibles, cook Korean ginseng soup and more
YouTube tutorials from NParks and Gardens by the Bay are packed with easy-to-follow instructions on how to grow almost anything.