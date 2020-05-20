Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 20.

Singapore schools to open in phases from June 2 after Covid-19 circuit breaker: How this will work

Here are some of the adjustments planned for schools and pre-schools.

Curbs on dining in and meeting most kin to stay

It could take at least four weeks to exit the first phase.

Coronavirus: More businesses allowed to resume on June 2 but most people to continue working from home

Some limited consumer services can resume from June 2, such as all hairdressing services. But retail shops and dining-in are still not allowed.

WHO member states agree to independent probe of its coronavirus response

They also agreed to push for equitable access for any treatments or vaccines developed against Covid-19, and urged an international probe into the origins of the new virus.

Coronavirus: Singapore's testing rate of 49,000 tests per million people among highest in the world

Over 281,000 tests for Covid-19 on 191,000 unique individuals have been carried out here so far.

Children with Covid-19 may be less contagious than adults; human immunity may not last long

Research had shown that there was a much lower level of symptomatic infection in those under 20 years-old, two top epidemiologists said.

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in US, Canada

The company said it was part of a broad reassessment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

MHC Medical Network CEO removed from post

He held the position for less than a year.

Prosecution seeks steeper jail sentences for former AMKTC general manager and company director in bribery case

Prosecutors are asking for the ex-general manager to be sentenced to four years' jail for corruption, almost double the 27-month prison term he is currently serving.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Treat yourself to delicious soba, bake flourless chocolate cake and more

Tsuta is offering a "one-for-one" promotion until the end of this month.

