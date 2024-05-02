Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Union leaders present gifts, mementoes to PM Lee at his last May Day Rally as PM
During his speech, PM Lee received standing ovations and some union leaders also held up balloons.
US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high
Set aside space for people to use spontaneously to create ‘magic’ in the city: Chan Heng Chee
While Singapore “works”, people do not typically think of the city as surprising, she said.
Tampines is Singapore’s most well-connected regional centre, says new book on urbanisation
Data shows Tampines residents travel the shortest distances, compared with Jurong and Woodlands residents.
The curious case of Singapore’s ‘Eastie’ identity
Regional identities are not a bad development, but they should remain inclusive, say the writers.
Nearly half of Americans say limiting China’s influence should be US’ top priority: Pew survey
Going green, manpower costs and the need to expand overseas are top challenges for S’pore’s SMEs
‘Thank you to this lion of an island’: British author inspired by S’porean WWII pilot finds his family
The author met Mr Tan Kay Hai’s family, and left flowers and a copy of the book he inspired at his grave.
Pet dogs and strays suffer in Asia’s relentless heatwave
Even cats and dogs with an owner have been susceptible to falling ill, said a vet in India.
Musical Hamilton’s show on Labour Day cancelled abruptly due to ‘unexpected illness’
All affected patrons will be given the opportunity to attend another session of the show.