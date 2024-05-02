Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2, 2024

Updated
May 02, 2024, 08:12 AM
Published
May 02, 2024, 08:09 AM

Union leaders present gifts, mementoes to PM Lee at his last May Day Rally as PM

During his speech, PM Lee received standing ovations and some union leaders also held up balloons.

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high

The benchmark lending rate remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent.

Set aside space for people to use spontaneously to create ‘magic’ in the city: Chan Heng Chee

While Singapore “works”, people do not typically think of the city as surprising, she said.

Tampines is Singapore’s most well-connected regional centre, says new book on urbanisation

Data shows Tampines residents travel the shortest distances, compared with Jurong and Woodlands residents.

The curious case of Singapore’s ‘Eastie’ identity

Regional identities are not a bad development, but they should remain inclusive, say the writers.

Nearly half of Americans say limiting China’s influence should be US’ top priority: Pew survey

Forty-two per cent of respondents viewed China as an enemy.

Going green, manpower costs and the need to expand overseas are top challenges for S’pore’s SMEs

Singapore’s SMEs want to go green, but the question is how.

‘Thank you to this lion of an island’: British author inspired by S’porean WWII pilot finds his family

The author met Mr Tan Kay Hai’s family, and left flowers and a copy of the book he inspired at his grave.

Pet dogs and strays suffer in Asia’s relentless heatwave

Even cats and dogs with an owner have been susceptible to falling ill, said a vet in India. 

Musical Hamilton’s show on Labour Day cancelled abruptly due to ‘unexpected illness’

All affected patrons will be given the opportunity to attend another session of the show.

