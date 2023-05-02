Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Over 40% drop in rough sleepers as more seek help

Fewer people are sleeping on the streets here as more shelters have opened and there is greater awareness and willingness to use them.

READ MORE HERE

Videos, short lessons on dealing with violence: How hospitals are curbing healthcare worker abuse

Some hospitals have in place their own measures to protect staff that include calling the police if necessary.

READ MORE HERE

US commitment for defence of Philippines is 'ironclad,' Biden tells Marcos

Marcos stresses the importance of the US as a treaty ally in a geopolitically complex region.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

NTUC must ‘do more and do better’ for PMEs and youth: Ng Chee Meng

These are two segments the labour movement has underserved, he said at the May Day Rally.

READ MORE HERE

25 crew members of Singapore-bound tanker rescued in South China Sea; 3 still missing

There are no Singaporean crewmen on board.

READ MORE HERE

GPs upgrading to smart clinic management systems for Healthier SG

A clinic management system can cost some $200 to $300 or more per month per consultation room.

READ MORE HERE

All eyes on the US Fed’s upcoming rate-setting meeting

At their May 2-3 meeting, Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow governors will have to consider a myriad of conflicting data points.

READ MORE HERE

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies, aged 46

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

READ MORE HERE

Golden retriever walks 64km for 27 days for one last look at old home in Northern Ireland

For close to a month, Cooper navigated through woods and farmlands, slept in safety holes and scavenged for food just to be home one last time.

READ MORE HERE

7 road-trip hacks to stretch your dollar and double the fun

With proper planning, each day on the road will be remembered for wonderful new adventures.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top