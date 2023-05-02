Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Over 40% drop in rough sleepers as more seek help
Fewer people are sleeping on the streets here as more shelters have opened and there is greater awareness and willingness to use them.
Videos, short lessons on dealing with violence: How hospitals are curbing healthcare worker abuse
Some hospitals have in place their own measures to protect staff that include calling the police if necessary.
US commitment for defence of Philippines is 'ironclad,' Biden tells Marcos
Marcos stresses the importance of the US as a treaty ally in a geopolitically complex region.
NTUC must ‘do more and do better’ for PMEs and youth: Ng Chee Meng
These are two segments the labour movement has underserved, he said at the May Day Rally.
25 crew members of Singapore-bound tanker rescued in South China Sea; 3 still missing
GPs upgrading to smart clinic management systems for Healthier SG
A clinic management system can cost some $200 to $300 or more per month per consultation room.
All eyes on the US Fed’s upcoming rate-setting meeting
At their May 2-3 meeting, Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow governors will have to consider a myriad of conflicting data points.
MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies, aged 46
Golden retriever walks 64km for 27 days for one last look at old home in Northern Ireland
For close to a month, Cooper navigated through woods and farmlands, slept in safety holes and scavenged for food just to be home one last time.
7 road-trip hacks to stretch your dollar and double the fun
With proper planning, each day on the road will be remembered for wonderful new adventures.