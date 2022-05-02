Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 2.
S'poreans must be prepared for more economic challenges in the year ahead: PM Lee
"Global growth will be weaker, and there may be a recession within the next two years," he says.
Mufti's office explains why S'pore Muslims celebrate Hari Raya on Tuesday, unlike others in the region
Neighbouring countries Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei are celebrating the festival today.
Public bus services to JB resume, attracting day trippers and Malaysians going home
Most buses running the service were full or nearly full when they left Woodlands interchange on Sunday morning.
Johorean workers in S'pore opt to resume daily cross-border commutes
They cited the high cost of living in Singapore and wanting to be with their families as reasons for doing so.
Beijing tourist sites empty amid coronavirus-hit public holiday
Some eateries were shuttered, with others allowing customers to order takeout only with a negative test.
Many who secured Rochor BTO project flats say they plan to stay for long haul
Flat selection began in March, with successful applicants picking units based on their queue numbers.
Zouk to shut until May 10, just days after its grand reopening
The club will shut its doors at midnight on May 1 until May 10, but did not give further details.
AirAsia to resume all S'pore flights by year end
It currently operates 105 weekly flights between Singapore and other cities, down from 273 such flights weekly.
S-E Asia's e-commerce giants in battle to grow market share
But high incentive spending likely to be temporary as they eye path to profitability.
Fighting demons: A young woman’s struggle with depression
Meet Ms Ashley Poo. She was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and secondary anxiety in 2019. This is her story.