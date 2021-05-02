Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 2.

Patient in TTSH Covid-19 cluster dies; Edgefield Secondary School student among 7 community cases

The 88-year-old S'porean woman had been warded in Ward 9D from April 14, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 28.



Lockdowns and tests: How Tan Tock Seng Hospital responded to a nurse getting Covid-19

It was through a message on their closed chat group that top administrators were informed that a nurse had Covid-19.



When mum became Covid-19 patient 62,567 after being warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The first thing her mother expressed after receiving the positive test results was concern for those she might have inadvertently infected, says enterprise editor Li Xueying.



Anguish and anger as Covid-19 ravages India's health infrastructure

WhatsApp and social media have become a roll call of desperate pleas for help.



Her ex-boyfriend nearly killed her, now she wants to help women caught in violent relationships

A victim of a violent relationship, Rachel Lim's face was bashed up and she nearly died.



Record $13.6m payout for cyclist hurt in road accident in Bukit Batok

Christian Joachim Pollmann, 45, was so seriously injured that his speech is now severely impaired.



Surge at A&Es as TTSH limits intake; Sengkang wards full

SGH and KTPH have also reported a sudden spike in patients coming through emergency.



Entry ban on travellers from India, B'desh to further squeeze manpower in S'pore's construction sector

Besides housing, other buildings such as healthcare facilities and infrastructure projects will also be delayed.



Is it finally time for a 4-day work week in Singapore?

Experts say a four-day work week could work in some types of jobs in Singapore and would benefit women and older workers.



6 Medical insurance issues you should know

If you think you will enjoy savings when you switch insurance providers, you are wrong.

