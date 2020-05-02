Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 2.

60-year-old S'porean man dies of coronavirus, the 16th death here; 7 new clusters identified

The man was confirmed to have the coronavirus on April 13 and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance since April 11: State media

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited his father and former leader Kim Jong Il's mausoleum, the Kumsusan Palance of the Sun, to mark the anniversary of the late leader's birth, the country's state media said on Saturday (Feb 16).

102-year-old who is Singapore's oldest coronavirus survivor discharged on May 1

Madam Yap Lay Hong was among 16 residents and staff at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home who caught the virus.

New safe distancing guidelines, standards for workplaces after Covid-19 circuit breaker

These guidelines will be part of new workplace safety standards and will also be complemented by a testing regimen.

New facilities to be built for workers in dorms who have recovered from Covid-19 or have mild symptoms

Recovered workers will return to designated blocks and new dorms will also be built to house healthy and recovered workers.

Singapore Parliament last met from more than one location during Sars

When Parliament meets on Monday, lawmakers will debate and are expected to pass a constitutional amendment that will allow MPs to be spread out at different locations while it is in session.

Singapore schools step up to help needy students, families

Before home-based learning (HBL) kicked in, schools were worried that children who came from disadvantaged homes would start lagging behind their peers.

Malaysia's Johor state reports 3 new coronavirus cases imported from S'pore

JOHOR BARU - The Johor state government said on Friday (May 1) that it has detected three new Covid-19 positive cases involving Malaysians who have returned from Singapore.

20 victims of credit-for-sex scams breached circuit breaker rules by leaving homes to procure sexual services

SINGAPORE - Twenty victims of credit-for-sex scams have been penalised for flouting circuit breaker measures as they had left their residences to procure sexual services, a non-essential activity.

Celebrity cribs: A peek into the homes of stars amid the Covid-19 outbreak

It is not easy being a celebrity in the time of coronavirus.

