Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19, 2024

Singapore facing new Covid-19 wave; vaccination recommended especially for seniors: Ong Ye Kung

The current Covid-19 wave is expected to peak between mid- and end-June.

Why did case of 15-year-old girl living in a wet market stall go unreported for so long?

The girl lived in a 2m by 3m stall at Circuit Road Market and Food Centre for nearly a year.

S’pore steps up security measures, including at checkpoints, after Johor police station attack

There are enhanced checks on travellers, and additional time may be needed for immigration clearance.

Johor police station attack: No S’porean detained, says Malaysian police chief

He also corrected earlier reports that the assailant had ties to the terrorist group JI.

When bequests burden rather than benefit loved ones

Elderly woman's family cannot sell her condo unit for 3 years after her death, even though she had over $250,000 debt.

askST: Are sentences in $3 billion money laundering case short relative to the sums involved?

Six of the 10 foreigners arrested were sentenced to between 13 and 15 months' jail.

Concert tourism a growth area Singapore can tap into: Edwin Tong

According to estimates, the Coldplay and Taylor Swift concerts injected up to $450m into the Singapore economy.

Myanmar-born delivery driver graduates from poly, with fish farm's help

Mr Soe Pyae Kyaw, who came to Singapore to be a deliveryman, did not expect to be managing a fish farm years later.

I slathered sunblock, but a bad sunburn still left me crippled for a week

Two years after the writer suffered a severe sun injury, the skin on her shins still bears the scars.

Hard to say no: China’s overtime culture worsens in dismal job market

Employees in China worked average of 48.5 hours a week in April 2024, up from 46.2 hours in April 2022.

