Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19, 2023

S'pore firms should be aware of the opportunities in Africa, ‘break new ground’: PM Lee
Amid the difficult global environment, he urged businesses to look further afield while strengthening their existing ventures.
Thailand’s appointed senators face the heat after general election
The 250-member Senate, hand-picked by the junta that ruled Thailand from 2014 to 2019, gets to choose who becomes the next prime minister.
Senior housing: Why not assisted living units in every HDB block?
There’s no shortage of housing for seniors; the missing link is designing living options to deliver care and connectedness to them as they get frail, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Myanmar maid who stabbed employer’s mother-in-law 26 times found guilty of murder
After her arrest, the maid initially denied stabbing the victim and pinned the blame on two men. She later admitted she had stabbed the victim.
Food production in S’pore declined in 2022 due to Covid-19-related delays, limited consumer support
Many consumers have been reluctant to buy local produce because it generally costs more than imported produce.
Thomson CC’s renovation plagued by construction woes; residents frustrated after waiting 4 years
The community club closed in April 2019 for renovation that was originally estimated to be completed by late 2021.
Investors’ optimism over China’s economic recovery fades on back of underwhelming data
JPMorgan, Barclays and Nomura are among prominent investment banks that have cut projections for China’s full-year growth.
Some S’porean youth missed 24 days of school in past year due to depression, anxiety: Study
Nearly two in three made unplanned visits to an emergency department, and more than half were hospitalised over the past year.
Covid-19 vaccine scepticism fuelling wider anti-vax sentiment towards jabs
Growing hesitancy over getting the jab for the flu, HPV and other serious viral diseases could pose a public health threat, say the writers.
Rafael Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career in 2024
“It’s not a decision I’m taking, it’s a decision my body is taking,” said the Spaniard, who has played at the clay-court Major every year since 2005 and won it 14 times.